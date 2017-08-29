Home Capital hires former Canaccord Genuity CFO as new chief financial officer

TORONTO — Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX:HCG) is continuing to rebuild the ranks of its executive ranks with the hiring of a new chief financial officer with extensive experience in Canada's financial services industry.

The Toronto-based company says the appointment of Brad Kotush will take effect Sept. 1.

Kotush is a former CFO at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., a Toronto-based company that's active in wealth management and capital markets.

The role of chief financial officer at Home Capital has been filled on an interim basis by Robert Blowes, a member of the company's board of directors who stepped in after former CFO Robert Morton was reassigned last April.