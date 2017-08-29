Man, 62, dies after being struck by vehicle in Markham

A 62-year-old male has died in hospital after he was hit by a car in Markham Monday night.

York Regional Police said the male pedestrian was struck around 11 p.m. at Markham Rd. and Denison St., and that the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Paramedics said the man was taken to hospital without vital signs. Police then confirmed he died a few hours later.

Staff Sgt. David Mitchell said there is no information on the circumstances of how the man was hit or if charges will be laid. He said the major collisions unit is still investigating.