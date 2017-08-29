North York Harvest food bank's shelves running dry

The North York Harvest food bank is in the midst of its lowest levels of food stock this year, and management is concerned for the well-being of its users.

“I’d say we’re about 50 per cent down from where we were in May,” said the food bank’s executive director Ryan Noble. The drop off in food donations is a common occurence during the summer months for all food banks, with donations getting stronger generally between Thanksgiving and the December holidays, he added.

“For our non-perishable items, basically everything we get coming in the door is going out almost immediately,” he said.

This “significant” decrease is especially alarming for the suburban areas, where there has been a 50 per cent increase in food bank usage since 2008, said Noble.

“Mainly due to the cost of living and housing, we are seeing poverty migrate from the downtown core to the inner suburbs,” he said.