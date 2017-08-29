Scotiabank Q3 profit rises to $2.1 billion, dividend going up nearly 4%
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Scotiabank is reporting a $2.1-billion profit in its third quarter and a dividend increase.
The bank (TSX:BNS) says its net income equalled $1.66 per share, up from $1.54 per share in last year's third quarter.
About half of the quarter's profit was from Scotiabank's Canadian banking arm, which reported improved margins.
Scotiabank's revenue up about four per cent, rising to $6.89 billion.
Its dividend will rise by three cents to 79 cents per share.
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Seeking relief from the property tax corkscrew: Matt Elliott
-
Views
-
Views
Too many 'good people' are staying silent in the face of Trump’s lies and hatred: James