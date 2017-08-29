Toronto cop whose wallet had cocaine unable to attend discipline hearing

TORONTO — A veteran Toronto police detective who pleaded guilty after cocaine was found in a wallet he left at a courthouse was ill and unable to attend his disciplinary hearing Tuesday.

Instead, Det.-Const. Kirk Blake, who now faces four charges under the Police Services Act, will face a hearing Sept. 13.

"The officer is currently off sick," his representative Mike Abbott told the brief hearing. "(But) he will be participating."

No plea was entered related to the misconduct-related charges.

Police initially charged Blake, then 46, with possession in December after a fellow officer found a small quantity of cocaine in his wallet.

The detective, who worked with the city's guns and gangs task force, had been at an east-end courthouse in September as a witness in a case related to his duties. Blake left his wallet behind. Another officer found the wallet and went through it looking for identification before discovering the drug.

Blake was later granted an absolute discharge after pleading guilty to the criminal charge, police said.

At the misconduct hearing Tuesday, the prosecution turned over a transcript of the criminal proceedings as part of its disclosure obligation.