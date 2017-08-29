Toronto sees increase in French speakers

The number of French-speaking Torontonians is up almost 10 per cent, according to new data from the 2016 census.

The figures show that the number of people in Toronto whose mother tongue is French rose from 32,665 in 2011 to 35,365 in 2016 (up 7 per cent). The number of people who reported French as the language spoken most at home rose from 15,575 in 2011 to 16,995 in 2016 (up 8 per cent).

Ali Liénaux, associate executive director for the Centre Francophone de Toronto, said they’ve noticed two waves of Francophones arriving, from within Ontario and from French-speaking nations such as Burundi, Haiti and the Congo.

His non-profit offers a variety of services in French, including health care and legal services. They’re trying to get a presence at Pearson airport so French-speaking newcomers can be connected with services as soon as they arrive.

“The logic is if we are increasing our population our needs will increase in health, mental-health and child-care services,” said Liénaux.

He added that while provincial services are available in French, Francophones often have trouble with city services, such as child care.

“There’s not enough support in French; the city needs to ramp up with that as well,” he argued.