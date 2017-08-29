'Canada could do better': United Nations takes us to task on racism

When it comes to racism within its own borders, Canada has some work to do.

That's the message of a review by a United Nations committee, which has a slate of almost 70 recommendations on everything from migrant worker rights to preventing racial profiling.

A coalition of non-profits based in the GTA, including the Ontario Council of Agencies Serving Immigrants and the African Canadian Legal Clinic, were in Geneva in mid-August to present to the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. The committee adopted many of their suggestions.

"Canada could do better," said Debbie Douglas, executive director of the Ontario Council of Agencies Serving Immigrants.

Douglas praised the UN's recommendation that Canada ratify an international convention to strengthen the rights of migrant workers and their families as well as adopt a convention from the International Labour Organization about decent work for domestic workers.

Avvy Go, director of the Chinese and South Asian Legal Clinic, said the UN was impressed with some of the work Canada has done so far, including Ontario's plans to collect race-based data.

"But it's also clear from the report that the committee feels that there are a lot of areas where Canada needs improvement," she said.

The report calls for a national action plan to address racism, nationwide data to help understand how policies impact different groups and for the government to develop a concrete plan on implementing all 94 calls to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

It also recommends the government investigate why hate crimes against Muslims have shot up 61 per cent, make it easier to report them, give law enforcement and judges training on how to deal with them and start tracking them systematically.

"We're particularly concerned about the rising Islamophobia," said Go. "Hate-crime statistics are not very well kept."

The committee made recommendations for other countries, but the process was less about comparing Canada to them and more about how Canada holds up against its own commitments in things like the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.