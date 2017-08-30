Eligible homeowners getting smart thermostats from Green Ontario Fund

Ontario is offering free smart thermostats and home energy reviews to 100,000 households in a bid to help cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Chris Ballard unveiled the program Wednesday through the new Green Ontario Fund launched with $377 million in revenues from the province’s cap-and-trade program.

The free smart thermostats and installation will “help (households) reduce their carbon pollution and save money,” said Ballard.

That program will cost $40 million.

Households will be able to better control their heating and air conditioning when not home, said Green Ontario Fund chairman Parminder Sandhu.

“When you’re saving energy, you’re saving money,” he added.

Eligible households can now register at GreenOn.ca for the free thermostats, on a first-come, first-serve basis

Residents of multi-unit buildings do not qualify for the program, which is open to people in detached and semi-detached homes, townhomes or row homes.