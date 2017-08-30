Metro Asks: What should we call the new (old) ACC?

When the Air Canada Centre first opened, some pushed to nickname it The Hangar. It didn't stick. But with the venue's official name set to change next year, Metro hit the streets to ask for suggestions with a little more zing than Scotiabank Arena. The Money Centre? The ATM? The Piggy Bank? Here's what you told us.

Sofia Elsa: The North Star: "North because it's Canada and We The North, obviously. And there are stars all around here, both in sports and music."

Matt Lortie: Toronto Place: "Just simple and straightforward. I think it would help the city keep its identity and keep the corporate stuff out of it."

Sabina Husein: The Hub: "This is where the action is. It's like the meeting place for everyone, especially when the sports season is on. It's The Hub."

Alexander Rogers: The Sittler Square: "I think it would be a nice tribute to Darryl, a player we all loved. He was the man."

Rhiya De Castro: Leisure Canada Centre: "I just think of the ACC as a place to chill for everyone, a place to go for leisure time."

Amanda Defrancesce: SBA: "I don't mind changing the name, really. And I think we should keep the acronym tradition like in ACC, but it would probably take longer to stick."

Charles Denver: ACC: "I grew up with it and I've become accustomed to it. It's an iconic name. Let's just keep it."

Across Canada:

Scotiabank is at the centre of sporting and music events in many major Canadian cities.

Calgary

Scotiabank Saddledome: home to the Calgary Flames

Winnipeg

Scotiabank Stage: hosts many of the city's outdoor concerts and shows

Halifax

Scotiabank Centre: the largest multi-purpose facility in Atlantic Canada

