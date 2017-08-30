Toronto neurosurgeon Mohammed Shamji, accused of murdering wife, denied bail

Mohammed Shamji, a Toronto neurosurgeon charged with first-degree murder for the death of his wife, was denied bail Wednesday.

Shamji is accused of killing his wife, Elana Fric-Shamji, a family physician found dead inside a suitcase by the West Humber River in Vaughan on Dec. 1.

At the time, police said they believed Fric-Shamj had been strangled and suffered from blunt-force trauma.The pair were married for 12 years and had three children together. Days before her body was found, Fric-Shamji had filed for divorce.

Shamji’s trial is expected to begin in fall 2018.

If he was granted bail, Shamji would not have been permitted to practise medicine “in any capacity,” said Kathryn Clarke, spokesperson at the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO).

Shamji’s profile with the regulatory body shows the former neurosurgeon’s registration expired on Aug. 10 due to a failure to renew his membership. His privileges to practise at the University Health Network were previously suspended in December 2016.

Since his arrest in 2016, he’s been held at the Maplehurst Correctional Complex in Milton.