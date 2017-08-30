Toronto neurosurgeon charged in the death of his wife denied bail

TORONTO — A Toronto neurosurgeon charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife has been denied bail.

Dr. Mohammed Shamji, 41, showed little emotion as he sat in a Toronto courtroom on Wednesday.

Shamji worked at Toronto Western Hospital and was a faculty member at the University of Toronto.

He was charged in December 2016 in the death of his wife, Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji.

The 40-year-old woman, a family physician at Scarborough Hospital, was last seen on Nov. 30.

Her strangled and beaten body was later found in a suitcase by a roadside north of Toronto.