Watch: Amazing Maple Leafs corn maze celebrates 100th anniversary
Ever wanted to run with the Toronto Maple Leafs stars? A New Brunswick farm is providing that opportunity with an epic corn maze.
Now is your chance to run around with Toronto Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner (and corn).
A New Brunswick farm has honoured the young duo by featuring them in a Maple Leafs 100th Anniversary corn maze -- and it's spectacular.
Hunter Brothers Farm makes an annual tradition of carving giant mazes into one of its six acre corn fields. Last year, they marked their land with the unforgettable Jose Bautista bat flip.
The Maple Leafs celebrated their centennial season last year with an outdoor game against the Detroit Red Wings at BMO Field, which was capped by an overtime-winner from Matthews.
The Hunter Brothers have been making corn mazes for 17 years. They've previously featured Terry Fox, the Beatles, the Montreal Canadiens, Sesame Street and Harry Potter.
There's still time for you to plan your helicopter trip and buy a selfie stick because the maze opens to the public on Sept. 9 and is available through Oct. 29.
