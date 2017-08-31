Meet the Toronto bike mechanic who never says 'no'

Bike mechanic and machinist Malcolm Munro doesn’t simply spend his days changing tires, oiling chains and scrubbing rust off old bikes.

He has built his business on a philosophy of saying "yes" to every job, no matter how difficult or seemingly impossible.

“I’ve never said no to a project,” said the soft-spoken Munro. “People bring me jobs that other shops have turned away.”

Munro (along with his wifeMilen) is a co-owner of Biseagal Bikes, a small bike repair and machining shop located in 262 Carlaw Ave, one of the few remaining industrial buildings in downtown Toronto. The location is home to an eclectic group of commercial tenants ranging from welders and florists, to eco-friendly bakers and traditional leather craftsmen.

Munro and his bike shop fit right in.

He says his fascination with bike repair originated in an unlikely location: his kitchen. As a former bike racer, Munro would regularly tune other people’s bikes at his home. When his kitchen quickly becoming overtaken, he decided to rent out space in a unit on Carlaw Ave. in 2002.

A little over a year later, joined in his shop by a local machinist, Munro was off to the races refurbishing bikes that other mechanics had deemed unsalvageable.

“It doesn’t make sense for other shops to have machining tools for problems they might see twice a year,” explained Munro, whose machining skills make him more than just a wizard with a wrench.

Counting a milling machine, several lathes, grinders and a sandblaster amongst his tools, Munro’s expertise extends beyond the rescue of the battered and the decrepit. He is often commissioned to work on customized or non-bike related projects, including motorcycles, a Winnebago, a folding bike he designed for a client in England, and a bike bus for a daycare on the car-free Toronto Islands.