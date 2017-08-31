Richmond Hill cheering for Denis Shapovalov at US Open

Like many in Richmond Hill, Greg Stoltz's eyes are glued to the US Open.

He's not watching the big names, the players everyone knows. His full attention is directed at Denis Shapovalov, the hometown boy who's picking up where he left off during the Rogers Cup earlier this month.

"Everyone at our tennis club is following his matches," said Stoltz, program co-ordinator at the Richmond Hill Lawn Tennis Club. "It's always very exciting when you have someone not just from Canada or Ontario but right here in our own town, and they're winning on the big stage."

Since winning the 2016 Junior Wimbledon singles title, Shapovalov has been on a tear, knocking off big names at this summer's Rogers Cup before eventually falling to Sasha Zverev in the semifinals.

At the US Open, Shapovalov has already made his presence felt with impressive wins, most recently against eighth-ranked Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Wednesday night.

It's no surprise for Stoltz, who's been following the rising star for a while.

"One of the big things that separates him from a lot of top 100 tennis players is his mental attitude," said Stoltz, noting Shapovalov is not afraid of adversity and has been controlling matches against bigger and stronger opponents.

"You can see that he's not afraid of losing. He's a very, very complete player and a very mature player at the age of 18."

His success is not lost on his community. Stoltz said the younger generation is finding inspiration in the success of both Shapovalov and Milos Raonic, another household name in Canadian tennis who hails from the area.

"Canada may be a hockey tradition, but kids here are now eyeing careers in tennis because of Milos and Denis," said Stoltz. "They're really creating a path for greatness in tennis."

The tennis fever is slowly taking over Toronto, as bars start to carry matches featuring Shapovalov.