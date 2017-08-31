TDSB votes to suspend program that puts armed police in Toronto schools

The Toronto District School Board has voted in favour of temporarily removing police officers from secondary schools as part of the contentious Student Resource Officer program.

The SRO program was implemented following the death of Jordan Manners in 2007 after he was shot on school grounds.

“It was not a unanimous vote,” said Robin Pilkey, TDSB Chair of the Board. “There was quite a bit of debate whether this would be an appropriate action. Eventually at the end of the discussion, trustees decided they would suspend the program until the completion of the review in November.”

The program will be reviewed by TDSB executives. The call to vote on a suspension was not included within the Aug. 30 agenda and was instead brought to the floor by trustees after the motion to review was voted upon.

“It was felt that the presence of SROs during the review when we were asking people to talk about them might be intimidating and create a potential bias,” said Pilkey.

Activist and journalist Desmond Cole, who has been outspoken about the harms of the SRO program, tweeted that the suspension was “a huge victory.”

An independent academic study of the uniformed and armed officer presence within 75 Toronto high schools has never been done in the nearly decade-old program.

The program was almost suspended this past May following a Toronto police board meeting where teachers and school workers addressed the negative impacts of police presence in schools, such as racialized students feeling harassed, undocumented students being asked for citizenship status and situations becoming unnecessarily criminalized.

TDSB staff members will report their findings from the review during November meetings.

A separate academic review, paid for by a “Special Fund” of the Toronto Police Board, is being conducted by Ryerson University, to be completed in June 2018.