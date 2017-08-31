Toronto group heading to Houston to rescue dogs

TORONTO — A small group of Canadian volunteers will be heading to Houston to rescue dogs from shelters that have been overwhelmed after a hurricane hit the city.

Redemption Dogs says four people are scheduled to leave Toronto next Wednesday in two vans with the hopes of bringing back up to two dozen dogs.

Nicole Simone says the group will head to Hot Mess Pooches, which she says rescued 40 dogs on Wednesday alone, to get the dogs.

She says the group will only remove dogs that do not have owners and will be looking for volunteers to help foster the animals when they return to Canada.

Hurricane Harvey hit southern Texas last week and the confirmed death toll has climbed to at least 31.