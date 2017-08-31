#MetroArtsChallenge is lean, green, and back on the scene
We're back, and we asked you to sketch Toronto in its full spring and summer glory — using only green. You responded with art that brought our city to life!
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The arts challenge took a break for the summer, but now we're back with our spring results and a brand new art assignment for you.
For Toronto in Bloom, we asked you to sketch your city -- all in green. Here's our winner.
First Place
Although the wildlife isn't exactly Torontonian (we haven't seen any moose around these parts lately, other than the fibreglass variety), we had to choose this piece by this anonymous self-taught artist as our favourite.
She sent us a package of pretty art and a handwritten note from her North York studio, but did not want her name published online.
Nevertheless, we were impressed by the character she was able to imbue into the moose's sneaky smile, and by the variety of greens she used. Congratulations!
Runners-up
Both Sara Imrie and Tabitha Baumander spotlighted Toronto's natural beauty in their entries. Brava, ladies!
Your Next Challenge
This week at the arts challenge we’re going back to our roots with a poetry prompt. Your poem needs to begin with “It was fall in Toronto” but the rest is up to you (We want to print lots, so try to keep it fairly short).
Send us your poem by email or write it here, snap a picture and send it to genna.buck@metronews.ca. Make sure to include “arts challenge” in the subject line. Or tweet with the hashtag #MetroArtsChallenge.
-
Views
Jennifer Keesmaat deserves credit for her sunny, exciting vision of Toronto: Hume
-
Views
Margaret Atwood and her fellow Annex alarmists must learn to share: Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Seeking relief from the property tax corkscrew: Matt Elliott