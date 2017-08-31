MetroArtsChallenge is lean, green, and back on the scene

The arts challenge took a break for the summer, but now we're back with our spring results and a brand new art assignment for you.

For Toronto in Bloom, we asked you to sketch your city -- all in green. Here's our winner.

First Place

Although the wildlife isn't exactly Torontonian (we haven't seen any moose around these parts lately, other than the fibreglass variety), we had to choose this piece by this anonymous self-taught artist as our favourite.

She sent us a package of pretty art and a handwritten note from her North York studio, but did not want her name published online.

Nevertheless, we were impressed by the character she was able to imbue into the moose's sneaky smile, and by the variety of greens she used. Congratulations!

Runners-up

Both Sara Imrie and Tabitha Baumander spotlighted Toronto's natural beauty in their entries. Brava, ladies!

Your Next Challenge

This week at the arts challenge we’re going back to our roots with a poetry prompt. Your poem needs to begin with “It was fall in Toronto” but the rest is up to you (We want to print lots, so try to keep it fairly short).