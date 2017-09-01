Man in hospital in serious condition after Toronto shooting
A
A
Share via Email
Toronto paramedics say a man was rushed to hospital with serious gunshot wounds after a shooting Friday afternoon.
Dave Viljak of the Toronto Paramedic Services says a caller reported the shooting just after 2 p.m.
Police say the caller heard eight shots.
When officers arrived, police say they found a man who had been shot and was bleeding heavily.
Viljak says paramedics rushed the man to a trauma centre where he is listed in serious condition.
Details on the man's identity, and the circumstances behind the shooting, aren't yet clear.
-
Views
Jennifer Keesmaat deserves credit for her sunny, exciting vision of Toronto: Hume
-
Views
Margaret Atwood and her fellow Annex alarmists must learn to share: Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Seeking relief from the property tax corkscrew: Matt Elliott