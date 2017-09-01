Man in hospital in serious condition after Toronto shooting

Toronto paramedics say a man was rushed to hospital with serious gunshot wounds after a shooting Friday afternoon.

Dave Viljak of the Toronto Paramedic Services says a caller reported the shooting just after 2 p.m.

Police say the caller heard eight shots.

When officers arrived, police say they found a man who had been shot and was bleeding heavily.

Viljak says paramedics rushed the man to a trauma centre where he is listed in serious condition.