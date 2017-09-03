At least 7,000 without hydro in Annex, Rosedale

At least seven thousand people in the Annex and Rosedale neighbourhoods are waking up to darkness this morning because of a power outage.

The hydro distribution company, which serves over 750,000 customers in the Toronto area, tweeted the outage ranges from Mount Pleasant Rd. west to Ossington Ave., and from College St. north to St. Clair Ave.

Toronto Hydro said the outage began at 6 a.m., and the cause is not yet known. They have dispatched crews to figure out the issue and begin repairs.