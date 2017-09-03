No winning ticket for Saturday night's $13 million Lotto 649 jackpot
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $13 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the $1 million guaranteed prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Sept. 6 will be approximately $16 million.
