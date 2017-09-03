Toronto man, 34, dead after apparent shooting in city's west end
Toronto police are investigating the city's 36th homicide of the year.
Police say they were called to a shooting in Toronto's west end, where they found a man lying on the ground in front of an apartment building.
They say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
He's now been identified as Awad Hurre, 34, of Toronto.
Police are looking for a taxi driver who may have dropped off a man in the area shortly before 8:45 p.m.
