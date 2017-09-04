CNE expects this year's attendance to hold steady at over 1.5 million

After another year of funnel cakes, SuperDogs and Minion stuffed animals, the CNE expects 2017 to match recent attendance levels.

"We're tracking very closely," CEO Virginia Ludy told Metro.

Final numbers were unavailable on Labour Day as midway attendees searched for bargains on the last day of the Ex. In 2016, the fair drew 1.54 million people, while 2015 saw 1.6 million.

The CNE used to get significantly higher numbers in previous decades, but Ludy suggested that could be the product of less-accurate attendance tracking at the time.