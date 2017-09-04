Escalators at Toronto's Scotiabank Theatre to be in working order for TIFF

Cineplex guarantees its biggest star will return for TIFF 2017.

A spokesperson told Metro the two massive escalators at Scotiabank Theatre will be operational "within the next few days" and "certainly in time for the festival."

The escalators have not worked for most of the past two months, meaning cinephiles had to climb 75 stairs to see a show at John and Richmond. One escalator, newly reinstalled, has worked for almost two weeks, while the other is still undergoing repairs.

To serve people with accessibility needs, the theatre also has one elevator.

The Scotiabank Theatre escalators were broken at the start of TIFF 2016, which drew international ire from industry representatives, fans and film critics who did not take kindly to climbing four to five storeys. The Hollywood Reporter took notice, and a novelty Twitter account tracked the trials and tribulations of this most infamous infrastructure.