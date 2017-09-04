Man hit by streetcar left with life-threatening injuries
The man was hit by the streetcar near Queens Quay and Spadina at about 12:15 a.m. Monday, said police.
A man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a streetcar struck him early Monday.
The TTC vehicle hit the man at about 12:15 a.m., said Toronto police. The incident happened on Queens Quay near Lower Spadina Ave.
Queens Quay was closed in both directions east and west of Spadina after the collision, said police.
