OPP officer dragged by car during Mississauga traffic stop

An Ontario Provincial Police officer has been taken to hospital in serious condition after being dragged by a vehicle during a routine traffic stop in Mississauga.

Peel Regional police say the incident happened just before 9 a.m. at Highway 403 and Hurontario St., where an OPP officer and a car he had stopped were involved.

“When he was conducting the traffic stop, the vehicle that he had pulled over had dragged him a (short) distance,” Peel police Const. Baljit Saini said.

The officer was rushed to Sunnybrook hospital with serious injuries. He is in non-life-threatening, stable condition, Saini said.

Police say the suspect vehicle fled northbound on Hurontario St. It is described as a charcoal grey Chrysler 300 with black rims and a Quebec licence plate FLK8756.

Saini said there four people in the car. Police said not to approach the vehicle.