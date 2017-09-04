OPP officer dragged by car during Mississauga traffic stop
Peel police say the suspect vehicle fled the scene. It is described as a charcoal grey Chrysler 300 with a Quebec licence plate reading FLK8756.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer has been taken to hospital in serious condition after being dragged by a vehicle during a routine traffic stop in Mississauga.
Peel Regional police say the incident happened just before 9 a.m. at Highway 403 and Hurontario St., where an OPP officer and a car he had stopped were involved.
“When he was conducting the traffic stop, the vehicle that he had pulled over had dragged him a (short) distance,” Peel police Const. Baljit Saini said.
The officer was rushed to Sunnybrook hospital with serious injuries. He is in non-life-threatening, stable condition, Saini said.
Police say the suspect vehicle fled northbound on Hurontario St. It is described as a charcoal grey Chrysler 300 with black rims and a Quebec licence plate FLK8756.
Saini said there four people in the car. Police said not to approach the vehicle.
Some Highway 403 on- and off-ramps in the areas are closed for the police investigation.
