Regent Park shooting leaves man with life-threatening wounds

A man in his 30s is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Regent Park overnight, say Toronto paramedics.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at Gerrard and Sumach Sts. just after 1:30 a.m. for reports of gunfire. After they found the victim, paramedics transported him to hospital.

No information on suspects was immediately available.

On Aug. 29, a man in his 30s was shot a few blocks away, near Dundas and Sackville Sts. His injuries were serious, and at the time, Toronto police said there was no information on suspects.