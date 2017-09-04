TD Centre marks 50th anniversary with minimalist message in the sky

Locals and tourists alike marvel at the Toronto skyline for its great heights and compelling shapes glittered with lights. On Labour Day weekend, it is projecting a message in the sky: “LESS IS MORE OR.”

The TD Centre, Toronto’s original set of skyscrapers, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a message created with the light from its windows. Artist Aude Moreau produced “Less is More Or” as a tribute to Mies van der Rohe, the TD Centre’s architect, who embodied the phrase “less is more” with his minimalist esthetic.

“It was my chance to reflect on Mies van der Rohe's emblematic statement on architecture and minimalism in the context of our time,” Moreau said. “In this site-specific intervention, I am adding the least possible, using what is already present. That is minimalism.”

After months of planning and collaboration with electrical contractors, the piece debuted on Saturday night, with volunteers and staff working the blinds on the five TD Centre towers to form the words.

“By playing with these superstructures’ typical, squared luminous emanations, I engage with architecture from within,” said Moreau, who has done similar projects in Montreal and Los Angeles, “but nothing this complex, ambitious and at this scale.”

“I think big ideas shown in artwork cannot be overstated,” said David Hoffman, general manager of the TD Centre. “The meaning of this artwork is significant, “less is more” and the principles of minimalism certainly apply today and definitely in the future.”

The “Or” in the piece is open to interpretation, according to Moreau.

“I wanted to revisit the interpretation of the evolution of modernism and the possibilities of what is to come . . . to say ‘what now’.”

Moreau approached the TD Centre to do the project, a complex that Hoffman calls a “symbol of leading Canadian business” and design excellence.

The TD Centre is undergoing a $200 million renewal, including repainting the towers and replacing the windows.

From ground-level, the best place to see the project is Roundhouse Park, where viewers are surrounded by the CN Tower and the Rogers Centre, some of the most iconic parts of the city’s skyline.