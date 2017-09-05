Watch: Canada’s Snowbird Team performs flypast over Toronto area school

For one throng of students in the Greater Toronto Area, Tuesday proved to be more than just the typical first day back to school.

Students, teachers and plenty of onlookers at Captain Michael VandenBos Public School in Whitby, Ont. witnessed the school’s more savored tradition — a flypast by some of Canada’s most skilled airforce pilots.

Canada’s Snowbird Team performed their flypast over the school around 12:30 p.m. as students were getting settled back into life in the classroom.

“Serving as ambassadors of the CAF, the CF Snowbirds demonstrate the high level of skill, professionalism, teamwork, discipline and dedication inherent in the men and women of the CAF and they inspire the pursuit of excellence wherever they go in North America,” the Royal Canadian Air Force website states.

The flypasts were initiated in 2001 as part of the school’s official opening in dedication to the late Snowbird Captain Michael VandenBos.