Canadian researcher explores impact of feminists in China

Every time Diana Fu returns to China, she's fascinated by the dynamics of gender in her native country. Now she's eager to explore what women can do about the dysfunction in an upcoming book.

Fu, now an assistant professor of Asian politics at University of Toronto, said she grew up in China seeing how women were always at a disadvantage in various fields. That includes her own field of academia, where negative stereotypes are deeply entrenched.

"As a woman, you are not taken as an authority," she said.

She pointed to a popular saying in China's academic circles that describes female PhD candidates as the third kind of human, after men and women.

"You are told as a female academic that you should not pursue higher education above a master's degree if you want to get married," she explained.

Fu just returned from three months of field research. Her book, Mobilizing Without the Masses: Control and Contention in China, will be published this fall by Cambridge University Press. It explores the impact a new wave of Chinese feminists could have and why authorities should give them a platform.

Advocacy organizations such as Women Awakening and Feminist Voices have started publicly exposing inequalities and repression. Individual activists, such as Wei Tingting, Wang Man, Wu Rongrong and others, are increasingly denouncing gender gaps in education and employment.

However, Fu said that given the oppressive environment, success is far from a sure thing.