Charges laid after provincial police officer is struck and dragged by car

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — A 25-year-old Brampton, Ont., man is facing charges after he allegedly struck a provincial police officer with his car, dragging him along the road.

Peel Regional Police say OPP Const. Patrick Chatelain was conducting a traffic stop in Mississauga, Ont., shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, when the driver tried to flee.

They say the accused has been charged with obstructing a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing injury, criminal negligence and failing to remain at the scene.

Peel police initially said the officer's injuries were considered life-threatening, but his condition improved and he was recovering at home.