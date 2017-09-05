From flashing beacons to lower speed limits, what goes into a School Safety Zone

Toronto is doing more to safeguard kids with the introduction of the School Safety Zones program.

It's part of the city's $80-million Vision Zero Road Safety Plan, specifically looking to eliminate traffic accidents near schools.

Eight schools have already been retrofitted, 15 more will be completed by the end of 2017 and Mayor John Tory says at least 20 schools will be retrofitted each year going forward.

These are the essential elements that make a School Safety Zone:

• Flash: Designated schools will feature safety signs with flashing beacons.

• Stencils: Pavement stencils will warn drivers to take caution.

• Crosswalks: Each crosswalk near the schools will bear zebra markings.

• Speed: While the speed limit is 30 km/h in many residential areas, there'll be additional "Watch your speed" signs to remind drivers.