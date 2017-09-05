Man stabbed in ‘unprovoked’ attack during late-night jog: Toronto police

A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed while out for a jog late Monday night.

Paramedics said a man in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre just after 11 p.m. According to police, he was stabbed in the back.

Police described the man’s wound as small, and said Tuesday morning that his injuries are not life-threatening.

The victim was found at Dupont St. and Manning Ave., near Christie St., but Toronto police believe he was stabbed elsewhere.

At this point, police do not have a motive for the attack, and currently believe it to be “unprovoked,” according to Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.

Police are looking for a suspect described as a man between the ages of 55 and 60, with short grey hair and a stocky build. He was wearing a light-coloured shirt tucked into his pants. He was last seen holding a large hunting knife.

No arrests have been made.