SIU called in to probe death of man, 48, in Sudbury

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of a 48-year-old man in Sudbury, Ont., early Monday.

The agency says shortly after midnight, Sudbury police officers set up a perimeter around a residence as a result of receiving a call.

Officers and paramedics entered the home about two and a half hours later and a 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three SIU investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to this incident.

A post-mortem is scheduled to be performed Wednesday morning. The man's name has not been released and the SIU has not divulged the reason for the initial call.