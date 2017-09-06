Toronto condo proposal opposed by Margaret Atwood should undergo mediation, community council votes

A developer and group of high-profile Annex residents will hash out their differences over a controversial Davenport Rd. midrise.

On Wednesday, Toronto & East York community council agreed that the city’s lawyer should ask for mediation at the province’s land and development disputes tribunal, the Ontario Municipal Board. Council will consider that move next month.

“Neighbourhoods have a responsibility to say yes to change that’s going to improve the city,” said local Councillor Joe Cressy, noting public discussion around the Davenport Rd. site has been “intense” in recent weeks.

“There are some who say no always. But there is nothing NIMBY about supporting development but demanding that it’s done right. That’s saying yes.”

City staff is in support of the eight-storey development on Davenport Rd. south of Dupont St., which would replace an existing two-storey commercial building. The 16 large condo units proposed are being promoted as “luxury” homes.

But famous neighbours, many on the abutting Admiral Rd. including celebrated author Margaret Atwood and her partner Graeme Gibson, forwarded letters of discontent, calling the proposal a “brutal and arrogant assault on a community.”

Atwood was subsequently subject of much backlash online, including many accusing her and her neighbours of being NIMBYs — those unwilling to welcome change in their own backyards.

On Wednesday, Atwood’s lawyer Michael Melling, who said he typically represents developers, appeared at community council to speak on her behalf.

“Not withstanding the occasionally vile and consistently misrepresentative treatment of Margaret and her neighbours in the commercial and on social media, they are not opposed to redevelopment of 321 Davenport,” Melling said. “They recognize that it is an underutilized site and that it could and should be improved.”

Melling said Atwood and her neighbours are not opposed to a midrise development at that site, but do have concerns about the design of the building — what includes privacy issues and impact on existing mature trees.

“These concerns can and should and I believe will ultimately be resolved,” Melling said.

Robert Cooper, who is developing the site with a plan he called “frankly beautiful”, told councillors they are willing to work cooperatively with the neighbours through mediation.