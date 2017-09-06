'What better time to come to Toronto?' King West businesses to see boom during TIFF

The Toronto International Film Festival brings more than the aura of Hollywood to the heart of the city. If you're a business owner on the King West corridor, you stand to reap big during this 10-day span.

"It's good news for those along the festival street," said Jeff Guthrie, chief sales officer at Moneris, one of Canada's largest payment processors.

According to the numbers Moneris crunched from last year's festival, businesses on that stretch saw a 16 per cent increase in spending on the opening weekend. The entire Entertainment District saw an eight per cent increase throughout the entire festival.

What's more exciting, Guthrie said, is that nearly 40 per cent of that increase came courtesy of U.S. travellers. During the festival, spending on American cards increased by over 50 per cent in restaurants and nearly 30 per cent in hotels.

"People love to come to town, see TIFF, go for dinner, go see some more films, then go to sleep," he said. "It's such an exciting time for the city."

For this year, Moneris is projecting a 10 per cent increase in spending on top of the numbers from 2016. Canada continues to be seen as an "attractive destination" for foreign travellers, largely due to the dollar value and the ongoing Canada 150 celebrations, said Guthrie.

"There's still that hello effect, where everyone is thinking they should visit Canada," he said, noting businesses should get ready to accept any types of payment, either in foreign currency or by foreign cards. "What better time to come to Toronto than during TIFF?"

The increase in spending is good news for Greenhouse Juice Co., which owns a popup shop near King and Peter.

"We're delighted to have a store right in the thick of it," said spokesperson Emma Knight. She said the shop is busy preparing little bags of popcorn for movie-goers and organizing special-event evening tastings.