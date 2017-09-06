Ontario Premier Wynne to testify in Sudbury byelection trial

Premier Kathleen Wynne will take the witness stand in the Sudbury byelection trial on Sept. 13 in a case being closely watched for political fallout with a provincial election next June.

Her former deputy chief of staff, Patricia Sorbara, and Sudbury Liberal organizer Gerry Lougheed head to court Thursday for the beginning of the Elections Act trial against them.

Crown prosecutors allege the pair offered a previous Liberal candidate jobs or posts to withdraw from the party’s nomination race to make way for Wynne’s preferred candidate, Glen Thibeault, now her energy minister.

Wynne revealed the date Wednesday while appearing at a Toronto school.

“The date has now been given to me,” she told reporters. “I will be appearing as a witness on that day.”

The premier suggested her comments in court will be similar to what she has said before: that officials were trying to keep the previous Liberal candidate, quadriplegic mortgage broker Andrew Olivier, involved in the party.

“I’ve been very clear about the situation. I’ve been clear in the Legislature, I’ve been clear in the public realm and I will continue to be clear and open about what happened,” Wynne said.

The premier has waived her legal right, under parliamentary privilege, not to testify in the trial.

If convicted of the charges, which do not fall under the Criminal Code, but under a lesser category called provincial offences, Sorbara and Lougheed, a wealthy local funeral home owner, face fines of up to $25,000 and maximum jail sentences of two years, less a day.

Sorbara, who has stepped aside from her key role in the Liberal re-election effort, faces two counts of bribery and Lougheed one count. Both have repeatedly maintained they did nothing illegal.