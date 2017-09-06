Report card, curriculum changes on the way in Ontario

Starting next year, students from kindergarten to Grade 12 will bring home new report cards that showcase skills such as creativity and critical thinking as part of the Ontario government’s education “refresh”.

The government is also looking at changes to standardized testing as well as curriculum updates — especially in math, given recent results on province-wide testing showing just half of all Grade 6 students met provincial standards, and less than two-thirds of those in Grade 3 did.

“We do need to look at whether we’re doing everything that we can to make sure that kids are getting those math skills,” Premier Kathleen Wynne said Wednesday at Toronto’s Lawrence Park Collegiate, where she and Education Minister Mitzie Hunter announced the changes.

The government is already pouring in $60 million to boost the number of math teachers and provide professional development, and those changes “haven’t had a long time to set,” Wynne said, but additional measures are needed.

The new report cards, to be in place for 2018-19, are expected to include teacher evaluations on “transferable skills” — with less of a focus on areas like organization that are a part of the “work habits” section on current report cards — while retaining marks for individual classes.

Hunter said the process is still in the early stages, but changes will be made only after consultations with experts, educators, and parents.

Unions, too, “for sure will be at the table as we transform and refresh the system, including the report card aspect,” she said later at Queen’s Park.

“We are focusing on the learning skills and work habits and really moving toward the transferable skills, which we know are really needed in terms of measuring those things that really matter to how kids learn and how they apply that learning into the real world, after school.”

Hunter said standardized testing — administered in Grades 3, 6, 9 and 10 — will also be looked at, but teacher unions won’t get their wish to have it eliminated.

Chris Cowley, the new president of the Ontario Teachers’ Federation, said he realizes provincial testing — known as EQAO — is here to stay, but “there’s a more effective way to do it.”

“I think you can get just as good results from random sampling. Teachers spend weeks preparing for EQAO, weeks that they could be delivering the curriculum in a different way. It takes up a significant amount of time.”

He said curriculum changes are welcome, but shouldn’t be rushed and teachers must receive timely professional development.

“Regardless of the (upcoming provincial) election or the political reality, we want to make sure the curriculum and report cards and everything around that is rolled out in the right way,” he said.

Curriculum changes will happen over the next three to five years, and Sam Hammond, president of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario, said he hopes it’s done “in a positive light and in a thorough way, and with the input of front-line workers.”

On EQAO testing, the union’s position is that it be eliminated, he added, “because that’s $100 million could go toward special education programs and students in the system.”

He also supports any move by the government to “declutter” and refine the curriculum, focusing on a few key concepts, given the criticism that there are too many expectations for teachers to cover.

However, Hammond also warned that if a report card revamp is in the works for the next school year, with consultations “there’s some concern that is a short timeline.”