TTC, Metrolinx share tips for children riding public tranit alone

Vancouver dad Adrian Crook wanted his kids to learn how to take transit on their own. But to the dismay of young straphangers everywhere, the Ministry of Children and Family Development got involved, launching a two-month investigation.

Toronto has no problem with unsupervised children riding transit, but the TTC and Metrolinx have some safety tips to make the experience better for everyone.

• There's no age restriction to ride on either TTC or Metrolinx vehicles. "We leave it to parents and caregivers to make those decisions," says TTC spokesperson Brad Ross.

• It's easy to pass the time by listening to music or podcasts, but Metrolinx advises passengers to stay alert and pay attention to their surroundings, including noise.

• The TTC advises passengers to avoid taking shortcuts or using unlit areas when travelling to or from the transit system. Follow the same path each day. It's even better if there are landmarks around to help guide people who get disoriented.

• When in doubt, find a uniformed Metrolinx or TTC employee to guide you through your trip or answer questions.