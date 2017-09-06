Something to spout about: Wave of waterspout sightings reported across Lake Ontario

Early risers across Toronto were treated to quite the show from Mother Nature Wednesday morning as waterspouts spun across parts of Lake Ontario.

Social media posts showed a number of the tornado-like swirls across the surface of the lake in the early-morning light. One photograph even showed that the spouts could be seen from the heart of downtown Toronto.

“A waterspout is a column of cloud-filled wind rotating over a body of water,” according to the National Geographic Society, who say that despite its name, “a waterspout is not filled with water from the ocean or lake. A waterspout descends from a cumulus cloud.

“It does not ‘spout’ from the water. The water inside a waterspout is formed by condensation in the cloud.”