Something to spout about: Wave of waterspout sightings reported across Lake Ontario
Social media lit up early on Wednesday morning with pictures of the tornado-like swirls sweeping across the lake
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Early risers across Toronto were treated to quite the show from Mother Nature Wednesday morning as waterspouts spun across parts of Lake Ontario.
Social media posts showed a number of the tornado-like swirls across the surface of the lake in the early-morning light. One photograph even showed that the spouts could be seen from the heart of downtown Toronto.
“A waterspout is a column of cloud-filled wind rotating over a body of water,” according to the National Geographic Society, who say that despite its name, “a waterspout is not filled with water from the ocean or lake. A waterspout descends from a cumulus cloud.
“It does not ‘spout’ from the water. The water inside a waterspout is formed by condensation in the cloud.”
With a number of reports of waterspouts across the Great Lakes in recent days, Torontonians should continue to keep their eyes peeled.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Tory's Toronto
Chief planner's replacement must carry the same torch for Toronto: Elliott
-
Views
Jennifer Keesmaat deserves credit for her sunny, exciting vision of Toronto: Hume
-
Views
Margaret Atwood and her fellow Annex alarmists must learn to share: Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto