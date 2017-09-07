Police investigate after racial slur was carved into a car in Oshawa, Ont.

OSHAWA, Ont. — Police say they're investigating after a racial slur was carved into a car in an Oshawa, Ont., parking lot.

Durham Region police say the victim, a black woman, had gone to a local plaza to do some shopping on Wednesday night accompanied by her son.

Police say they were inside a store for about 15 minutes, during which time someone scratched an undisclosed racial slur into the passenger door of their car.

Police say they're looking for witnesses who were in the plaza parking lot between 7:15 and 7:30 p.m.