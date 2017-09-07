Toronto police officer facing discipline for 'relationship' with student

A Toronto constable maintained an "inappropriate relationship" and shared sensitive police information with a member of a student group, according to documents released to Metro.

Const. Kevin Ward faces three charges of professional misconduct related to his role as group commissioner of the 22 Division Toronto Police Service Rover Crew, a student program organized in partnership with Humber College and Scouts Canada. Participants are between 18 and 26 years old.

The accusations relate to time Ward spent with a female Rovers member between September 2016 and January 2017. The woman is referred to in a disciplinary hearing notice as “C.H.” Ward showed the woman several cellphone videos, including footage of “vehicle investigations" and "arrests of unknown persons,” according to another notice.

Police allege Ward also “made inappropriate comments, gestures or suggestions” to several “subordinate” group members, including C.H., during Rovers outings.

Ward made a brief appearance at the Toronto Police Service disciplinary tribunal last week. He did not enter a plea, and the allegations against him have not been tested. Ward's lawyer declined comment when contacted by Metro.

In a promotional video, Ward says he and a colleague started the Rovers program as students at Humber. He says the program helps youth “realize their goals” of becoming police officers and provides a mix of traditional scouting and policing skills.

Scouts Canada “immediately suspended” Ward’s group membership once Toronto police notified them of the allegations on Aug. 17, the organization said in an emailed statement.

“We are of course very concerned about any possible harm that may have been done and will follow this situation closely,” the email said.

Police told Humber on Aug. 31 that Ward "would no longer be involved in the program” but provided no explanation, a college spokesperson said in an email. The college learned about the specific allegations against Ward when contacted by Metro this week.