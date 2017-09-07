With the playoffs nearing, it's time to show Toronto FC some love

A sizable number of local sports fans may feel they've been left in the dust. They'd be wrong.

It was nice to see Denis Shapovalov make noise in the US Open, but we knew the kid would eventually be bounced. The Raptors and Leafs are in the offseason. The Argonauts have lost six of their past eight games. And the Blue Jays? Well, let's not even go there.

But you know what's not being talked about enough? The red-hot Toronto FC. They've been ruthlessly pounding every opponent — including, most importantly, archrivals New York and Montreal. They haven't lost a game since Canada Day, a feat that's brought them to the cusp of making history.

No Canadian club has ever finished the regular season atop the Major League Soccer table. Toronto FC is not only set to do that, they're on pace to finish with the most wins and fewest losses ever.

You could argue the team is the World Cup of soccer and the best representation of "Toronto the Diverse." Japan, Italy, Liechtenstein, France, Panama and even Albuquerque and Scarborough are all represented on the roster.

Plus, there's the affordability element. According to Ticketmaster, fans can get into BMO Field for Saturday's match against the San Jose Earthquakes or the Montreal Impact game on Sept. 20 for anywhere between $32 and $158. Try that with any Raptors or Leafs game.

On the heels of losing a heartbreaker Finals last season, The Reds have mounted the most robust campaign yet. With the playoffs less than a month away, it's time the city showed some much-deserved love.

Getting up to speed

• The big names: Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore are among the best scorers in MLS, but you should know a few more names. Team captain Michael Bradley, goalkeeper Clint Irwin and "King of Assists" Victor Vasquez are some players to keep an eye out for.

• The support: At BMO Field, the loudest and most animated crowd occupies sections 112 through 118. They're mainly part of the Red Patch Boys, Toronto FC's largest fan club. They never sit down during games as they chant various tunes praising the team. Marching In and Dichio 24 are among the most popular chants.