Brad Duguid won’t run in 2018 Ontario election

One of Premier Kathleen Wynne’s best players is hanging up his skates.

Economic Development Minister Brad Duguid will not run for re-election in the June 7, 2018 campaign.

Duguid, 55, has represented Scarborough Centre since 2003 and was a city councillor for nine years before that.

He has been Wynne’s point man on economic growth, travelling the world to attract investment to Ontario, and served as the “voice of business” at the cabinet table.

But Duguid — whose announcement comes less than six weeks after former environment and climate change minister Glen Murray retired — insisted he is not leaving because he is worried the Liberals won’t get re-elected.

“We’ve had the privilege of serving the people of Ontario for 14 years — I am very confident that Kathleen Wynne will offer the best alternative going into the next election,” said the minister, who is expected to remain in cabinet until the election.

“People will rally around again to choose that best alternative,” he told the Star on Thursday in his Bay Street office decorated with Indigenous art and political and hockey memorabilia.

While sources say several other senior ministers are pondering not running again next spring, Duguid noted that people have their own individual reasons for moving on.

“Like a good boxer . . . you have to know when it’s time to go personally,” said the veteran, who also served as minister of labour, Aboriginal affairs, energy and infrastructure, and training, colleges, and universities.

“I’m not old but I am old enough to know that the runway is shorter than it used to be — that now is the time to go and find another way to contribute,” he said, adding he has not yet determined what he will do after politics.

Duguid said a mild heart attack in April 2016 was a sobering reminder that he is a “mortal.”

He has since lost 25 pounds and looks a decade younger than he did thanks to his “whole food plant-based diet” that has him thriving on fruits and vegetables.