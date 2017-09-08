Details about Ontario's plan to sell and distribute pot once it's legalized

TORONTO — The Federal government has told provinces to devise their own systems for the sale, distribution and usage of marijuana when it becomes legal next summer. On Friday, Ontario outlined its plan. Here are the details:

— The approach is modeled on the Liquor Control Board of Ontario, which regulates the sale of alcohol throughout the province

— The proposed minimum age to use, purchase and possess recreational cannabis in Ontario will be 19, the same as the current minimum age for alcohol

— The use of recreational marijuana will be prohibited in public places and workplaces.

— The LCBO will oversee the legal retail of cannabis in Ontario through new stand-alone cannabis stores and an online order service.

— LCBO stores selling cannabis won't be selling alcohol

— Approximately 150 stand-alone stores will be opened by 2020, including 40 in July 2018, servicing all regions of the province.

— Online distribution will be available across Ontario from July 2018 onward through a site run by the LCBO

— Illicit cannabis dispensaries are not and will not be legal retailers. The province will pursue an enforcement strategy, working with municipalities, local police services, the OPP and the federal government to help shut them down

— Ontario will prohibit individuals under the age of 19 from possessing or consuming recreational cannabis, which will allow police to confiscate small amounts of cannabis from young people. The province's approach to protecting youth will focus on prevention, diversion, and harm reduction without unnecessarily bringing them into contact with the justice system.

— Pricing and taxation decisions will come at a later date