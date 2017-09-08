#MetroArtsChallenge: Poems for fall in Toronto
We challenged our readers to complete the poetry prompt “It was fall in Toronto ...” You submitted dozens of poems, far too many to print. Here is some of our wonderful work.
A
A
Before we get to this week's art, here's your next challenge: It's a classic Thanksgiving craft! The hand turkey. We want your best hand turkeys. EVER. Trace the outline of your hand, transform it into a holiday bird, snap a picture of your creation and email it to
genna.buck @metronews.ca or tweet with the hashtag #MetroArtsChallenge.
CHALLENGE WINNER
Ev McTaggart
It was fall in Toronto
And the tired leaves fell
From the maples.
It was fall in Toronto
And the cold sharp fruits fell
From the chestnuts.
It was fall in Toronto,
And I, stupid girl, fell
For him.
OTHER LOVELY FALL POEMS
Grace Job
It was fall in Toronto
We awake to the whisper of falling leaves
Far away from the thunderous roar
Of an uncertain day
For Texas
Our City grieves
It was fall in Toronto
With the streets bright and clear
Not a tear is shed as we start a new day
Toronto has nothing to fear
For Texas
Our City grieves
It was fall in Toronto
Our hearts heavy with sorrow
While we pray for our neighbours
For a better tomorrow
To our friends we say you can overcome!
For Texas
Our City grieves
Clayton Hastings
It was fall in Toronto
walking down Blue Jays Way
pumpkin spice latte in hand
took a break at the harbour
Centre Island, painted red and brown
look up, as the geese fly south
falling leaves all around.
Deborah Reed
It was fall in Toronto;
We laughed and we wept.
The clouds became coarser,
Our hair so windswept.
We rocked our best hoodies,
Our caps and our tweeds,
Since fall blushes maples,
A show winter needs.
Without this sweet cycle,
Our climate would bore.
Its big ups and downers
Ensure we adore
Our city of colours,
Bold new ones and old,
So always recycle
The fall: hello cold!
Raymond Helkio
It was fall in Toronto
A rainbow. A leaf. A chill in the air.
Chris Moore
It was fall in Toronto
But it felt like a summer a day.
Golden sunshine and a warm gentle breeze
Created a dream-like illusion
Betrayed by yellow Oaks,
Fiery Maple trees.
Trudy
"It was fall in Toronto"
Arriving on Thanksgiving weekend in this land
Collecting, leafs of every colour in hand
Leaves everywhere around and on the ground
Gathering, walking through them what a sound
Warmed by the sun,
so much fun
The beauty taking my breath away,
I decided, I must stay!
Nayyar Omar Jamal
It was fall in Toronto
Leaves piling on roof tops and streets
Tall trees stand grim and sombre
Losing their green shade
Wind blowing gently
Through the last glimmer of sunshine
Turning the leaves golden,silver and Amber.
Squirrels sprinting to and fro,on the
Bare branches.
Birds soaring high ,or pecking
Among the fading flowers.
Clouds envelope the sky,
Last days of the sun fades.
A new day emerges.
Ines Jeffrey
It was fall in Toronto
Monarchs overhead
Below trees happy to be rainbows
A rush of cool wind
Reminded me of my wool sweater
The sleep soon
To overtake our little bit of Mother Earth.
Catherine
It was Fall in Toronto the month I was born.
After a blazing hot summer, the city tired and worn.
The crisp Autumn wind carried my cry through
the streets. Caught in trees brightly coloured,
Mother Natures' cool treat.
I celebrate my rebirth under the full Harvest moon.
Fall in Toronto, not a moment too soon.
Carolyn Johnson
It was Fall in Toronto;
The leaves were a-turning.
But here in the City
We’re not allowed burning.
Some sweep to the curb
To await the vac truck,
While in other suburbs
With leaf bags we’re stuck.
It was Fall in Toronto
We raked and we raked;
We gathered our leaves
‘Till our shoulders ached.
The scarlet and yellow
A feast for the eyes,
A maple leaf glory
‘Fore summer’s demise.
It was Fall in Toronto
But still the sun shone
So we hit the patios
Before they were gone.
Hockey games a-were playing
And our hopes were up
That finally this year
The Leafs win the Cup.
The Stork Derby of 1926
By Steven Dirckze
It was fall in Toronto when Charles Millar died,
His face still left with a grin,
For in his will he added a joke -
Have enough babies, you win!
The rich man left his whole estate
(in cash, and ten years hence)
To the woman with the most children
(and not a lick of sense).
The Stork Derby, as it was known,
Lit fervor through the city.
Eleven women tried to win
And earned respect and pity.
But once a decade finally passed
Since Millar said goodbye,
It came the time to end the show
The winner was - a tie?
Four mothers in the ten years past
Each popped out nine small tots
Three quarters of a million split
An expensive four-way pot.
Eighty-one years later
Since the Derby and the will.
The story's half forgotten
But Millar's laughing still.
(Editor's note: This really happened!)
John Feeley
It was fall in Toronto and the Stars were about to shine
No not those Hollywood types, these Scene Stealers like to bulge the twine
A Captain-less crew with a Powerful force
Spring had given them a taste, speed and skill their eternal source
We watch as our Magical Maple Leafs flow down an icey stream
Dark days of losing but a future so bright. Upon these Shooting Stars we dream
Of a Cup we raised above our heads
On roads, in rinks and at night in our Blue & White beds
E. K. Heinecke
It was Fall in Toronto.
The sky was comforted by a grey duvet.
The temperature, a perfect thirteen.
The tree tops in Malta park
fashioned a densely woven ceiling,
laced with or-tinctured leaves.
Each acted as a natural filter,
transforming the maple leaf blanket
into an illuminated, royal archway.
A momentary contrast to my otherwise
monotone morning.
A golden crown I glowingly got under.
Adriana B. Papp
"It was fall in Toronto
And the smell of summer gone,
Gentle wind had whispered:
It's my time to run!
Few weak rays of sunshine
Kissed my face goodbye
How I'm gonna miss you
Was my lullaby. "
Sherine Elsebaie
It was fall in Toronto,
the Old Blue Garage roof
received a crown of golden leaves
When it was winter,
it shined with a snowy cap
During spring, it stood proud
despite its flaking shingles
When it was a wet summer,
The roof glistened with rain
But when it was fall,
it rose like a glorious king
It was fall in Toronto,
and they demolished
the Old Blue Garage last year ...
Barbara Rodrigoe
It was fall in Toronto
there is a slight chill in the air
the wind flirts
branches bend
while leaves cavort in response
flowers blush a golden red
humans observe
Carol Sherin
It was fall in Toronto
with summer just behind
what lay ahead
would be for us to find
Slowly, the beaches became deserted
the harbour less used
some birds flew south
others were confused
Time for some changes
the cold will arrive
snow flurries will fall
and leave the ground in disguise
We are ever so thankful
for the winter, spring, summer and fall
it makes us lucky to be in Canada
and have these seasons all.
Vicki La
It was fall in Toronto --
our long-sleeved
time for
last mosquitos
to weave swerving and confused
losing former nerve for tracking
transfusions.
It was fall in Toronto --
caterpillars'
time to
writhe readying rustic beds
for next spring's lives
to thrive led high on
unsuspected
wings.
(Editor's note: This one's my favourite!)
Sze-Min
It was fall in Toronto
Cold winds from North Pole began to blow
After a while, the winds stopped
I could feel the warmth of the Sun
Everything was so serene
Whitney Rahardja
It was Fall in Toronto.
Ashen skies form a backdrop,
Surrounding a 4 pm breeze.
Sparrows chirping on a roof top,
A cat curls to sleep at ease.
White cedars rustling in the winds,
Blowing softly against bay windows.
A colour change is visible among greens,
In a scenery filled with reds and yellows.
Joseph Gliniecki
It was fall in Toronto so I strolled through High Park
With its leaves now ripe in autumn and the sweet scent of pine bark.
Among flowered meadows filled with bees,
My favourite spot is a grove of horse chestnut trees,
Standing tall, majestic and laden rich with their treasured nuts.
The fallen ones picked by little ones, while older boys climb with guts.
Then to the pond now wrapped in dew.
Through the mist, is that a loon? Nay, but a duck or two.
Yet let me dream a season beyond
To winter with its skates and sticks upon the pond.
Under still sunny skies I ponder thoughts as these.
Now let's retire to Little Italy for some wine and cheese.
Kai Maximus
It was fall in Toronto and Nature the Queen,
Wore gold & crimson to celebrate her reign
Bea Lotz
It was fall in Toronto
When he saw her big eyes
After that, he became hypnotized.
His heart started pounding,
His eyes quite warm
And all about him hearts swarmed.
For this is the season
And this is the reason
We love Toronto.
Jerusha Alvares
It was fall in Toronto, the kids were back in school,
pumpkin spice was in the air, sandals were exchanged for boots.
The leaves turned red and orange, October is suddenly here,
turkeys are at the grocery store, again it's that time of the year.
Thanksgiving rolls around, offers us the opportunity,
to be grateful that we live in this magnificent city.
Although its getting colder and the days are not as long,
In T.O., we are fortunate: diverse,safe, proud and strong.
Lola Atilola
It was Fall in Toronto
But we stood Tall.
Together United
Through Winter and all!
