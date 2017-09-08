MetroArtsChallenge: Poems for fall in Toronto

Before we get to this week's art, here's your next challenge: It's a classic Thanksgiving craft! The hand turkey. We want your best hand turkeys. EVER. Trace the outline of your hand, transform it into a holiday bird, snap a picture of your creation and email it to

CHALLENGE WINNER

Ev McTaggart

It was fall in Toronto

And the tired leaves fell

From the maples.

It was fall in Toronto

And the cold sharp fruits fell

From the chestnuts.

It was fall in Toronto,

And I, stupid girl, fell

For him.

OTHER LOVELY FALL POEMS

Grace Job

It was fall in Toronto

We awake to the whisper of falling leaves

Far away from the thunderous roar

Of an uncertain day

For Texas

Our City grieves

It was fall in Toronto

With the streets bright and clear

Not a tear is shed as we start a new day

Toronto has nothing to fear

For Texas

Our City grieves

It was fall in Toronto

Our hearts heavy with sorrow

While we pray for our neighbours

For a better tomorrow

To our friends we say you can overcome!

For Texas

Our City grieves

Clayton Hastings

It was fall in Toronto

walking down Blue Jays Way

pumpkin spice latte in hand

took a break at the harbour

Centre Island, painted red and brown

look up, as the geese fly south

falling leaves all around.

Deborah Reed

It was fall in Toronto;

We laughed and we wept.

The clouds became coarser,

Our hair so windswept.

We rocked our best hoodies,

Our caps and our tweeds,

Since fall blushes maples,

A show winter needs.

Without this sweet cycle,

Our climate would bore.

Its big ups and downers

Ensure we adore

Our city of colours,

Bold new ones and old,

So always recycle

The fall: hello cold!

Raymond Helkio

It was fall in Toronto

A rainbow. A leaf. A chill in the air.



Chris Moore

It was fall in Toronto

But it felt like a summer a day.

Golden sunshine and a warm gentle breeze

Created a dream-like illusion

Betrayed by yellow Oaks,

Fiery Maple trees.

Trudy

"It was fall in Toronto"

Arriving on Thanksgiving weekend in this land

Collecting, leafs of every colour in hand

Leaves everywhere around and on the ground

Gathering, walking through them what a sound

Warmed by the sun,

so much fun

The beauty taking my breath away,

I decided, I must stay!

Nayyar Omar Jamal

It was fall in Toronto

Leaves piling on roof tops and streets

Tall trees stand grim and sombre

Losing their green shade

Wind blowing gently

Through the last glimmer of sunshine

Turning the leaves golden,silver and Amber.

Squirrels sprinting to and fro,on the

Bare branches.

Birds soaring high ,or pecking

Among the fading flowers.

Clouds envelope the sky,

Last days of the sun fades.

A new day emerges.

Ines Jeffrey

It was fall in Toronto

Monarchs overhead

Below trees happy to be rainbows

A rush of cool wind

Reminded me of my wool sweater

The sleep soon

To overtake our little bit of Mother Earth.

Catherine

It was Fall in Toronto the month I was born.

After a blazing hot summer, the city tired and worn.

The crisp Autumn wind carried my cry through

the streets. Caught in trees brightly coloured,

Mother Natures' cool treat.

I celebrate my rebirth under the full Harvest moon.

Fall in Toronto, not a moment too soon.

Carolyn Johnson

It was Fall in Toronto;

The leaves were a-turning.

But here in the City

We’re not allowed burning.

Some sweep to the curb

To await the vac truck,

While in other suburbs

With leaf bags we’re stuck.

It was Fall in Toronto

We raked and we raked;

We gathered our leaves

‘Till our shoulders ached.

The scarlet and yellow

A feast for the eyes,

A maple leaf glory

‘Fore summer’s demise.

It was Fall in Toronto

But still the sun shone

So we hit the patios

Before they were gone.

Hockey games a-were playing

And our hopes were up

That finally this year

The Leafs win the Cup.

The Stork Derby of 1926

By Steven Dirckze

It was fall in Toronto when Charles Millar died,

His face still left with a grin,

For in his will he added a joke -

Have enough babies, you win!

The rich man left his whole estate

(in cash, and ten years hence)

To the woman with the most children

(and not a lick of sense).

The Stork Derby, as it was known,

Lit fervor through the city.

Eleven women tried to win

And earned respect and pity.

But once a decade finally passed

Since Millar said goodbye,

It came the time to end the show

The winner was - a tie?

Four mothers in the ten years past

Each popped out nine small tots

Three quarters of a million split

An expensive four-way pot.

Eighty-one years later

Since the Derby and the will.

The story's half forgotten

But Millar's laughing still.

John Feeley

It was fall in Toronto and the Stars were about to shine

No not those Hollywood types, these Scene Stealers like to bulge the twine

A Captain-less crew with a Powerful force

Spring had given them a taste, speed and skill their eternal source

We watch as our Magical Maple Leafs flow down an icey stream

Dark days of losing but a future so bright. Upon these Shooting Stars we dream

Of a Cup we raised above our heads

On roads, in rinks and at night in our Blue & White beds

E. K. Heinecke

It was Fall in Toronto.

The sky was comforted by a grey duvet.

The temperature, a perfect thirteen.

The tree tops in Malta park

fashioned a densely woven ceiling,

laced with or-tinctured leaves.

Each acted as a natural filter,

transforming the maple leaf blanket

into an illuminated, royal archway.

A momentary contrast to my otherwise

monotone morning.

A golden crown I glowingly got under.

Adriana B. Papp

"It was fall in Toronto

And the smell of summer gone,

Gentle wind had whispered:

It's my time to run!

Few weak rays of sunshine

Kissed my face goodbye

How I'm gonna miss you

Was my lullaby. "

Sherine Elsebaie

It was fall in Toronto,

the Old Blue Garage roof

received a crown of golden leaves



When it was winter,

it shined with a snowy cap



During spring, it stood proud

despite its flaking shingles



When it was a wet summer,

The roof glistened with rain



But when it was fall,

it rose like a glorious king



It was fall in Toronto,

and they demolished

the Old Blue Garage last year ...



Barbara Rodrigoe

It was fall in Toronto

there is a slight chill in the air

the wind flirts

branches bend

while leaves cavort in response

flowers blush a golden red

humans observe

Carol Sherin

It was fall in Toronto

with summer just behind

what lay ahead

would be for us to find

Slowly, the beaches became deserted

the harbour less used

some birds flew south

others were confused

Time for some changes

the cold will arrive

snow flurries will fall

and leave the ground in disguise

We are ever so thankful

for the winter, spring, summer and fall

it makes us lucky to be in Canada

and have these seasons all.

Vicki La

It was fall in Toronto --

our long-sleeved

time for

last mosquitos

to weave swerving and confused

losing former nerve for tracking

transfusions.

It was fall in Toronto --

caterpillars'

time to

writhe readying rustic beds

for next spring's lives

to thrive led high on

unsuspected

wings.

(Editor's note: This one's my favourite!)

Sze-Min

It was fall in Toronto

Cold winds from North Pole began to blow

After a while, the winds stopped

I could feel the warmth of the Sun

Everything was so serene

Whitney Rahardja

It was Fall in Toronto.



Ashen skies form a backdrop,

Surrounding a 4 pm breeze.



Sparrows chirping on a roof top,

A cat curls to sleep at ease.



White cedars rustling in the winds,

Blowing softly against bay windows.



A colour change is visible among greens,

In a scenery filled with reds and yellows.



Joseph Gliniecki

It was fall in Toronto so I strolled through High Park

With its leaves now ripe in autumn and the sweet scent of pine bark.

Among flowered meadows filled with bees,

My favourite spot is a grove of horse chestnut trees,

Standing tall, majestic and laden rich with their treasured nuts.

The fallen ones picked by little ones, while older boys climb with guts.

Then to the pond now wrapped in dew.

Through the mist, is that a loon? Nay, but a duck or two.

Yet let me dream a season beyond

To winter with its skates and sticks upon the pond.

Under still sunny skies I ponder thoughts as these.

Now let's retire to Little Italy for some wine and cheese.

Kai Maximus

It was fall in Toronto and Nature the Queen,

Wore gold & crimson to celebrate her reign



Bea Lotz

It was fall in Toronto

When he saw her big eyes

After that, he became hypnotized.

His heart started pounding,

His eyes quite warm

And all about him hearts swarmed.

For this is the season

And this is the reason

We love Toronto.



Jerusha Alvares

It was fall in Toronto, the kids were back in school,

pumpkin spice was in the air, sandals were exchanged for boots.

The leaves turned red and orange, October is suddenly here,

turkeys are at the grocery store, again it's that time of the year.

Thanksgiving rolls around, offers us the opportunity,

to be grateful that we live in this magnificent city.

Although its getting colder and the days are not as long,

In T.O., we are fortunate: diverse,safe, proud and strong.

Lola Atilola