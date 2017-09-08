Ryerson art exhibition attempts to see Canada as Americans do

A new art exhibition at the Ryerson Image Centre attempts to answer the question on many Canadians' minds: What does America think of us?

The Faraway Nearby is a collection of more than 200 photographs from the archives of The New York Times. The pictures capture landscapes, sports, celebrities and communities from the First World War up to the 1990s.

"It's significant to see that this newspaper of record has been looking at Canada and thinking about us," said Gerald McMaster, the exhibit's co-curator and Canada Research chair in Indigenous visual culture at OCAD University.

Many Canadian artists, actors and comedians go south of the border and make a name for themselves, but their reputation is generally a result of television exposure, and the general public may not know they're Canadian, said McMaster.

"It's a testament that artistic endeavours can transcend national boundaries, but to see the photographs of Canadian life in the newspaper brings a remarkable sense of Canadianness," he said.

Many of the pictures in the exhibition depict significant moments in Canadian history, like a display of the new national flag in 1964 or the portrait of Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau striking a hockey pose in 1971.

McMaster said it's fitting to hold the exhibition during Canada 150 celebrations.