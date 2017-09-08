Scarborough stabbing victim dies in hospital, suspect charged with murder

Toronto police have charged an 18-year-old Toronto man with second-degree murder after a man who was stabbed last weekend died in hospital.

Police were called the area of Danforth Rd. and Eglinton Ave. E. just after 2 a.m. Sunday, where they found a man in his 30s with life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics said the victim was found outside of RJ’s Grill, and had been stabbed more than once.

On Friday, police said Cuhapiryan Mahendrarajah, 33, died from his injuries in hospital on Wednesday.

Prosper Jean Laurent, 18, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder.

Laurent was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.