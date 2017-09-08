Second-degree murder charge for 18-year-old n death of Toronto man
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Police have charged an 18-year-old man with second-degree murder in the death of a man in Toronto's east end.
Officers responded to a trouble call early Sunday morning.
They say they found an injured man, who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Thirty-three-year-old Cuhapiryan Mahendrarajah died on Wednesday.
Police say they arrested Prosper Jean Laurent, of Toronto, the same day.
-
Tory's Toronto
Chief planner's replacement must carry the same torch for Toronto: Elliott
-
Views
Jennifer Keesmaat deserves credit for her sunny, exciting vision of Toronto: Hume
-
Views
Margaret Atwood and her fellow Annex alarmists must learn to share: Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto