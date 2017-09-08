News / Toronto

Second-degree murder charge for 18-year-old n death of Toronto man

TORONTO — Police have charged an 18-year-old man with second-degree murder in the death of a man in Toronto's east end.

Officers responded to a trouble call early Sunday morning.

They say they found an injured man, who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Thirty-three-year-old Cuhapiryan Mahendrarajah died on Wednesday.

Police say they arrested Prosper Jean Laurent, of Toronto, the same day.

