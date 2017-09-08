Some quotes in reaction to Ontario's plan to sell marijuana

TORONTO — A proposed plan on the sale of marijuana unveiled Friday by the Ontario government stirred a lot of reaction. Here's are some quotes:

— "I have made it clear that while I support the legalization of marijuana, I do not think the people of Toronto would support future widespread location of outlets for the sale of marijuana in residential neighbourhoods or in certain retailing areas. I hope there will not be an excessive number of these stores and they will be located in a way that places a premium on neighbourhood safety." — Toronto Mayor John Tory

— "I've been worried from the beginning that the so-called legalization is nothing more that Prohibition 2.0 with cops and politicians looking to make money themselves." Jodie Emery, marijuana dispensary owner

— "This is a prudent plan that we've worked hard to promote in conversations with our communities, with the cannabis industry, and with government. It's good to know our elected leaders were listening." — Warren (Smokey) Thomas, president of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, which represents LCBO workers

— "We are deeply disappointed that the Ontario government has decided to implement a public sector monopoly for cannabis sales in the province. One of the government’s stated goals in cannabis legalization is to eliminate the underground economy, but shutting out the private sector will only allow the illicit trade to flourish." — Canadian Federation of Independent Business

— "I have crossed our country discussing the legalization and regulation of cannabis with various stakeholders, including municipal and police officials. They made it clear to me that they need more resources for training, tools and technology to make our roads and highways safer from the scourge of impaired driving. Today's announcement is proof that our government has listened." — Bill Blair, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada