TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Poker face: The online gambling company formerly known as Amaya Inc. will face questions Monday at a hearing in front of the Ontario Securities Commission, which is investigating allegations of insider trading.

Political death by taxes?: Finance Minister Bill Morneau will meet with small business owners Tuesday in Vancouver as he continues to make the rounds in the hopes of winning over entrepreneurial types who are vocally opposed to the Liberal plan end tax provisions they say unfairly benefit the wealthy.

No pension for you: Insolvent Sears Canada will file a petition to terminate its pension plan on Tuesday. The chain has met with vocal opposition and Twitter rage over its decision to pay millions of dollars in bonuses to keep executives while forgoing retirement benefits and severance pay to former employees.

Payday: Statistics Canada releases data from the 2016 census Wednesday that will look at trends in household income including where we stand on everything from retirement savings to whether women are taking home more of the bacon.